Getting big gigs like Taylor Swift here a numbers and govt-support game - NZEA

Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 - 11:58

Confused, disappointed, and frustrated that Taylor Swift’s concert didn’t make it to Aotearoa? Looking at the numbers, the New Zealand Events Association says the reason this major production and others like it don’t cross the Tasman is clear: it just doesn’t stack up financially for those artists.

So, with an election coming up NZEA’s wish list to the next Government has outlined how and why additional support will not only get the likes of Swift performing locally, but result in returns that make it well worthwhile for New Zealand, Inc.

NZEA General Manager Elaine Linnell says the simple fact is that there is more money to be made in Australia, where states and cities compete with one another to bring the big acts to their doorstep. "They compete because the returns earned on the investment are enormous. Landing Taylor Swift or Beyonce requires a substantial outlay but delivers an even more consequential amount of economic activity which delivers a positive financial return - along with the social and cultural benefits which flow from significant events."

Just how much these events generate is both quantifiable and quite staggering; Linnell says demand forecasting analysts PredictHQ show that in New Zealand (bearing in mind these are the unofficial numbers), a total of 4,870 events drew the attendance of 11.7 million people for a total economic impact of $771 million. By contrast, the Australians hosted 32,213 events drawing crowds numbering just shy of 86 million people for a total economic impact of $5.8 billion. The economic impact is calculated by adding estimated spend on accommodation, hospitality, and transport.

"What’s clear is that the Australian scale of events dwarfs that of New Zealand. But the interesting and valid item is the comparison of per head return. It’s just shy of 68 dollars per attendee for New Zealand, and much the same for Australia. We should be getting those acts in, and there is good financial reason for Government support to do so."

In its Election Manifesto 2023, the NZEA has compiled a ‘wish list’ to the next Tourism Minister which includes enduring funding mechanisms for the industry. This might include grants, subsidies, and tax incentives which will bring the big acts to Kiwi audiences.

"We can take a leaf out of the Australians’ book. Major events generate substantial revenue as demonstrated by PredictHQ, and their states and cities bid aggressively, offering lucrative incentives to artists and promoters which helps them offset production costs, while keeping ticket prices within the reach of most citizens," Linnell notes. "Funding enables better planning and delivery of high-quality events while maintaining affordability for attendees."

Other key points in the Manifesto include the NZEA’s commitment to a sustainable industry, where it pledges to do its bit in the interests of the environment alongside central Government initiatives. Linnell says these efforts include waste reduction, energy efficiency, carbon offset initiatives, promoting local sourcing, and ensuring that events contribute positively to the environment and society.

As an organisation with an eye on the industry’s future, NZEA also works with educational institutions, industry bodies, and event organisations to develop comprehensive training programs and internships to promote the events sector as an available, attractive, and long-term employment pathway.

And finally, the Manifesto calls for updates to alcohol policy frameworks, addressing unique requirements and challenges faced by events.

However, Linnell says the meat and potatoes of it is that the Government - both nationally and locally - must invest to draw the big acts. "The initial costs of these events could be eye watering, make no mistake. But the economic activity they generate more than justifies the cost. It stimulates the economy, drives up tax receipts, and contributes to the rich and vibrant cultural fabric of New Zealand," she concludes.