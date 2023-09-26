Metlink bus detours due to Parliament protest

Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 - 12:00

Bus passengers in Wellington city are advised that some buses are likely to be disrupted for several days due to road closures and planned protest activity near Parliament.

From Wednesday 27 September, detours are in effect for routes 14, 22, 81, and 84 due to road closures, and will remain in place until roads re-open.

All stops on Molesworth Street are closed. Routes 14, 81, and 84 towards Wilton and Lower Hutt will travel via Bowen Street, and Tinakori Road. The nearest bus stop is Lambton Quay North - Stop D. CBD-bound buses are not affected.

Route 22 will travel via a detour to Wellington Station but serve all usual bus stops. Route 22 to Mairangi or Johnsonville is not affected.

Metlink will have staff on the ground, including at the Wellington Station Bus Interchange, closely monitoring the situation.

On Thursday 28 September, with protestors marching from Civic Square to Parliament, buses in the CBD will be temporarily disrupted and use alternative routes as necessary.

"The safety of our passengers and people is our top priority, as is minimising any disruption to the wider public transport network," says Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain.

"Metlink aims to get buses back on their usual routes as soon as possible. We will keep passengers informed on our website and app."

Please note there is also planned protest activity for Saturday 30 September. Wellington passengers are encouraged to allow extra time for travel, and check the Metlink website and app or call 0800 801 700 for the latest travel information.