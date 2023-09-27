Chief Executive to step down in April 2024 - ICNZ

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 08:49

The Chief Executive of The Insurance Council of New Zealand, Te KÄhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ), Tim Grafton, will step down from the role next year.

After almost 12 years of service to ICNZ, he has signalled his desire to explore new opportunities following the organisation’s AGM in April 2024.

ICNZ’s President Toni Ferrier said Tim has capably led the industry body through 96 major insured events in the New Zealand general insurance sector ranging in size from just over $1 million up to the current weather events that are on track toward $4 billion in insurance payments.

His tenure has included the Canterbury earthquakes, the KaikoÅ«ra earthquake, major floods, tornadoes, fires and cyclones. He has also led the industry’s engagement with Government to modernise and strengthen New Zealand’s insurance legislation and regulation.

"The ICNZ Board are grateful for the contribution that Tim has made to the industry over many years and will be looking to recruit a new CEO who will be as committed to the future of Aotearoa New Zealand, the community and the general insurance sector as Tim has been," Ms Ferrier said.

"Until then Tim will continue in his role as CE and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition to a new CE for his team and our industry body." she said.

Tim will continue in his role as the Vice-President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations until he leaves ICNZ.