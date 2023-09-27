Ockham NZ Book Awards 2024 judges announced as naming sponsor renews its support

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 10:56

Respected academics, curators, reading and arts advocates, award-winning writers, journalists and reviewers are among the 12 experts who have been selected to judge the 2024 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, whose naming sponsor since 2015, Ockham Residential, has just confirmed a further five-year commitment.

"For the past eight years we’ve been joyfully entangled with the Book Awards whânau with whom we share our name. Today I’m delighted to announce that we’re renewing our commitment for five more years, ‘’ says Ockham Residential co-founder Mark Todd.

"Critical thought and enquiry are at the heart of the Ockham ethos. We are pleased that the Ockhams have become a beloved part of Aotearoa New Zealand's cultural tapestry, offering the delicate stitch of prestige, coupled with the pragmatic thread of financial aid."

The $65,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction will be judged by reading advocate and former bookseller Juliet Blyth (convenor); writer, reviewer and literary festival curator Kiran Dass; and fiction writer Anthony Lapwood (Ngâti Ranginui, Ngâi Te Rangi, Ngâti Whakaue, Pâkehâ). They will be joined in deciding the ultimate winner from their shortlist of four by an international judge.

Judging the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry will be poet, critic, and editor Erik Kennedy (convenor); poet and performance writer Tru Paraha (Ngâti Hineâmaru, Te Kahu o Torongare ki Waiomio, Ngâti Te Tarawa); and author, editor and university lecturer Dougal McNeill.

The General Non-Fiction Award will be judged by respected journalist and academic Jim Tully ONZM (convenor), writer, editor, broadcaster and literary festival curator Kerry Sunderland; and academic, researcher and author Rebecca Kiddle (Ngâti Porou, Ngâ Puhi).

The Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction will be judged by well-known former radio broadcaster and book reviewer Lynn Freeman (convenor); arts advocate and former festival director Marianne Hargreaves; and artist, curator and writer Ane Tonga.

New Zealand Book Awards Trust Te Ohu Tiaki i Te Rau Hiringa chair Nicola Legat says judging Aotearoa’s best books demands debate and consideration by informed and avid readers with diversities of experience.

"The New Zealand Book Awards Trust is delighted with the range and calibre of the 12 appointed judges for the 2024 Awards," she says.

"And we are beyond thrilled that Ockham Residential - our cornerstone funder - has re-pledged its commitment. We have enjoyed a very warm relationship with Ockham for eight years now and their ongoing belief in the value of the awards is so affirming."

The New Zealand Book Awards Trust is currently inviting entries for the 2024 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. Online entries for titles published between 1 September 2023 and 31 December 2023 opened on Wednesday 12 September and close 5pm on Wednesday 25 October 2023. Submissions for titles published between 1 January and 31 August 2023 have closed.

Click here for eligibility criteria and a Call for Entries information pack, then enter online here.

The judges will advise their category longlists on 1 February 2024 and the 2024 shortlist of 16 books will be announced on 6 March. The finalists and winners will be celebrated on 15 May 2024 at an awards event held as part of the Auckland Writers Festival.

The Ockham New Zealand Book Awards are supported by Ockham Residential, Creative New Zealand, the late Jann Medlicott MNZM and the Acorn Foundation, Mary and Peter Biggs CNZM, Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand, The Mâtâtuhi Foundation and the Auckland Writers Festival.