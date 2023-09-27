A sweet boost for local business - Porirua City Council

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 15:45

Porirua City Council is once again partnering with iconic company Whittaker’s to support local hospitality businesses with the month-long ChoctoberFest event.

Introduced last year, the festival of all things chocolate proved extremely popular and gave a boost to Porirua businesses, with locals and visitors sampling thousands of delicious chocolate drinks and baked treats, all created using Whittaker’s chocolate.

This year there are 22 Porirua cafés and bars taking part, with 20 drinks on offer and 12 entries in the Whittaker’s Bake Off competition. The drinks will be available for all of October and the bake off will run from 1-15 October.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says that in challenging financial times it’s more important than ever to support our small businesses.

"A festival like this brings visitors to our city, which is great for the venues taking part, but also for the wider business community.

"We’re over the moon to have Whittaker’s supporting ChoctoberFest once more, showing their commitment to the city they call home."

Whittaker’s CEO James Ardern says they love being part of the Porirua community as they expand to meet growing demand from Chocolate Lovers.

"As a family-owned company, we treasure our home and the people in it. We hope everyone has a lot of good honest fun celebrating good honest chocolate and supporting the other local businesses involved."

Those buying and rating ChoctoberFest items could win a Whittaker’s factory tour for four people. There are also café vouchers and a year’s supply of Whittaker’s chocolate to be won.

There are a wide variety of ChoctoberFest entries this year, including gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options and alcoholic chocolatey offerings for those 18 and older.

For all the details visit poriruacity.govt.nz/choctoberfest, and follow the official ChoctoberFest social media accounts to keep up with the action: @ChoctoberFestPorirua