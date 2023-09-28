'Family violence and the remand population are pressing issues this election'

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 10:03

The New Zealand justice system faces a difficult task, addressing the complex crimes committed by offenders who often grapple with a multitude of challenges long before they enter the system, says The Salvation Army in its fifth and final ‘Pressing Issues’ briefing.

Today’s briefing is the last one to be released throughout August and September, ahead of the 2023 General Election.

‘While many facets of the justice pipeline need to be addressed, we want to see policies proposed in three key areas-family violence, the systemic oversight and lack of support for victims, and the capacity for effective rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society for the remand population,’ says Ana Ika, Social Policy Analyst for The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

‘Our people find themselves interacting with the justice system in a range of spaces, from victims to those who offend. As a result, The Salvation Army’s role is to urge political parties to look at policies that comprehensively tackle these issues, considering all perspectives within the justice system.’

The Pressing Issues briefing series offers a snapshot of the issues that the Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit believe politicians cannot ignore in this coming election.