NZME appoints Tracey Taylor as Chief People Officer

New Zealand Media and Entertainment has announced the appointment of Tracey Taylor into the newly created role of Chief People Officer.

Taylor has more than 20 years of local and international experience in multi-channel operations, business and people management across media, sales and marketing agencies and professional services. Her most recent role was as CEO of Yellow New Zealand. She is also on the board for Diversity Works New Zealand, Anthem and Co. Of Women.

Sitting on NZME’s executive team and reporting to Chief Executive Michael Boggs, Taylor will lead NZME’s Culture and Performance team including human resource matters, wellness, property and facilities, health and safety, recruitment, employer brand, and learning and development.

Boggs says Taylor’s strong leadership skills and wealth of experience across various industries both globally and locally will see her expertly lead NZME’s Culture and Performance function.

"NZME is committed to providing a workplace that fosters innovation, engagement and inclusion and Tracey’s experience not only in a professional sense, but also her involvement in mentorship and various community porgrammes and initiatives means she will bring a fresh lens and perspective," he says.

Taylor says: "NZME has a proud legacy and longstanding impact on Aotearoa New Zealand and I’m really excited to soon be a part of that. I’m really looking forward to joining a company that has such a strong and clear purpose, fantastic people, great ambition, creativity, innovation and energy. I can't wait to be a part of the team!"

Taylor will commence her role on Monday 2 October 2023.