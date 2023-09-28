Young People's Fund open for applications - Porirua City Council

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 11:42

A fund to support projects for our city’s tamariki and rangatahi is open for applications.

The Porirua City Council Young People’s Fund is available for projects and initiatives that will have a significant impact on children and young people living in our city.

Funding available is for up to six grants of $6000 each, available as a one-off payment. Priority will be given for projects that fall into one of three focus areas: diversity and inclusion, the environment, and health and wellbeing.

Groups of young people can apply for funding with support form an organisation that will guide the project, such as a school or a local not-for-profit group.

Successful projects that received grant funding in the 2022 round included:

- A hands-on, nutrition-based gardening programme run by Aoga Amata Porirua EFKS

- A 30-week conservation and regeneration programme run by Papa Taiao Earthcare

- Funding for Nature Schools NZ Trust to provide a child-led, nature play programe for akonga nominated by Porirua East schools

- A rangatahi-led, two-day wÄnanga focused on climate change and fostering a network of rangatahi

- For Youth Search and Rescue to provide a youth development, adventure-based learning and environment education programme for teenagers

- Providing opportunities for female boxers to gain confidence, coaching and leadership skills with the Cannons Creek Charitable Trust (Boxing Academy).

"Funding for projects like these help our young people to learn and grow, and fits in with Council’s strategic priority of keeping children and young people at the heart of our city," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

Applications for the fund are now open and close on Friday 13 October. Guidelines on the fund and application forms can be found on the Porirua City website here - https://poriruacity.govt.nz/services/community-support/children-young-people-funding/