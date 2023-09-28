Civic Awards 2024 nominations open

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 12:13

It is time for Waimate residents to start dobbing in their neighbours.

The district’s annual Civic Awards are receiving nominations for 2024, and Mayor Craig Rowley is encouraging people to tell tales on the many volunteers in the area.

"The thing about a lot of these people is they don’t do it for recognition, and these awards are a great way to recognise all the hours that have been put in to keep our community spirit as strong as it is," Mayor Rowley said.

Formally acknowledging our valued volunteers was something he looked forward to every year.

"Over the years I’ve got to recognise some incredibly generous people. It’s one of the highlights for me as Mayor.

The 2023 event will be the 14th successive year the district’s volunteers have been celebrated. Through this forum more than 58 individuals, nine young people and eight groups/organisations have recognised for their service to the community.

Last year, John Coles, Bern Sommerfeld, Andrea Atkinson and Peter Hughes were the individual award winners last year, the youth award went to Katelyn Ronson and the Theatre Company of Waimate took the group/organisation award.

Nomination forms are available from Council’s main office, Library, Information Centre, Council’s website www.waimatedc.govt.nz or by emailing karalyn@waimatedc.govt.nz, and close at 12pm on 10 November 2023.

The 2024 recipients of the individual, youth and group or organisation awards will be recognised in a formal ceremony early next year.