One of those special places is up for lease - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 12:25

Gore Bay and Buxton camping ground, one of those special places where kids can wander, and fellow campers pop in to say a quick hi then stay for a two-hour chat of story sharing.

This campground in the Hurunui District is up for lease.

Long-serving campers Peter and Sandra van Hout, from Sumner, in Christchurch expressed the importance that this recreational facility continues to hold that special charm, the outgoing leasees Kim Bestic and Mike Watson have become part of the van Hout’s extended "weekend family," the van Houts have watched Kim and Mike’s children grow up.

Peter and Sandra have 20 years’ worth of family camping memories in their coastal "under the radar hideaway," self-declaring themselves as the second-longest stayers. "We stay Show Weekend and then every weekend from the middle of January until Easter. We arrive on a Friday night after work and depart for home as late as possible on a Sunday."

Their children have enjoyed many summers there, and now their very young grandchildren’s camping chapter has begun.

"We need to start them early," smiled Peter.

The van Houts have plenty of good things to say about the current caretakers and the previous caretakers, who have restored the camping ground back to its charming spot, a place for a camping holiday or a spot to pass through.

Their hope is that this can continue, a camping ground of the past to make memories for the future.

Peter and Sandra also enjoy helping people coming into the camping ground who look lost, talking them through how it all works and getting people settled in.

"We have had many a conversation with tourists from all sorts of countries. Most, if not all of them have made one comment or other about staying, always positive."

Peter, a keen cyclist, has been "around the block" quite a few times, and during Show Weekend a small group of campers enjoy rides together for some long adventures, over the hills and far away. "And did I mention the surf?" said Peter. Kim expressed their enjoyment of facilitating peaceful holidays in this beautiful spot for so many people, from local farming families and Christchurch weekend visitors to international tourists. "It’s great that there are still campgrounds in Gore Bay for families with tents, as well as caravans and motorhomes, to enjoy the iconic beachside kiwi camping experience that is becoming rarer."

Meeting an endless variety of people from so many places has been the highlight for them.

"But now, it’s someone else’s turn."