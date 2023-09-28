Seniors celebrating positive social connections - Probus South Pacific

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 17:53

Throughout the month of October, Probus members across New Zealand will be celebrating the positive social connections they make through Probus.

The pandemic is still being felt, with social isolation leading to loneliness, depression, and declining physical health. Probus is more important than ever with evidence indicating retirees who remain social through group activities improve their overall well-being. For thousands of New Zealanders, Probus has played a key role in helping them stay socially engaged and connected.

Probus offers a wide range of activities, including outings, trips and interest groups, encouraging members to become and stay engaged. Clubs meet monthly and host a variety of guest speakers to interest, educate and fascinate.

On the first of October we will begin our Probus Month celebrations, recognising the value that Probus brings to so many New Zealanders.

Being socially connected is the aim of Probus Month this October - with the theme "Good Friends, Great Times, New Adventures!"

Probus Month will be recognised with the lighting of 20 buildings and structures in Probus colours across New Zealand from September 29, including the Ashburton Clock Tower, Bowker Fountain, Bridge of Remembrance, Cpt Scott Plaza, and Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens.

Other areas that will enjoy lighting on October 1 include the Foxton Water Tower, Anzac Bridge in Hamilton, Festoon Lighting in Richmond, Gisborne Clock Tower, Glockenspiel on Broadway, Invercargill City Council Fountain, #LOVETAUPO sign, New Plymouth Clock Tower, Oamaru Opera House, Queens Park Band Rotunda, The Feldwick Gates, ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum, Vaka ’A Hina and the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington.

Probus is a social network of Clubs with over 10,000 members, family and friends celebrating in a wide range of events and activities across the country designed to get - and keep - retirees active and engaged. These celebrations will continue throughout the month of October and will include morning teas, picnics, lunches, themed meetings and so much more.

Probus CEO, Silvana Martignago said, "Too often, retirees focus on their financial well-being in retirement and give little thought to their social well-being. This is where Probus comes in as an inclusive and welcoming social club.

"There are already thousands of Probus Club members across New Zealand enjoying fun and friendship. Probus Month is a special time of the year for Probus, and we invite everyone who is retired or semi-retired to take the opportunity to discover Probus today" Mrs. Martignago said.