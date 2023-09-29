New Tuesday bus service for Hikurangi Link

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 08:23

The Hikurangi Link will be adding a new Tuesday bus service to its existing Thursday run from Tuesday 03 October.

This BusLink route runs from WhangÄrei to Hikurangi and back in the morning and afternoon.

Northland Regional Councillor Joe Carr, who chairs the Regional Transport Committee, says the Hikurangi community is excited about the new run.

"The bus provides a vital link for residents to the shops and services of WhangÄrei, keeping the community connected."

He says members of the council’s Transport team will be at WhangÄrei’s Rose Street bus terminus on the morning of Tuesday 03 October to celebrate the 10.25am arrival of the first service on the new run with giveaways and to chat to passengers.

The cost of the fare is $3 one way, with discounts available to young people and Community Service Card holders. Tamariki aged 12 and under travel for free. This is currently a cash only service.

For more information on timetables, fares and concessions www.buslink.co.nz