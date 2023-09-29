Celebrate the Waitaki Whitestone UNESCO Global Geopark at Upcoming Geopark Festival

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 08:38

The Waitaki Whitestone UNESCO Global Geopark is thrilled to announce its programme for the upcoming Geopark Festival, taking place from 27th to 29th October 2023. The exciting weekend will officially be opened on 26th October, offering visitors and locals alike an opportunity to celebrate Waitaki’s treasures.

The Waitaki Whitestone UNESCO Global Geopark was endorsed as New Zealand’s first UNESCO Global Geopark in May this year. To commemorate this significant milestone with the community and visitors, the Geopark team in collaboration with over 35 local businesses and community organisations has put together a diverse and inspirational programme of activities spanning across the Waitaki District.

Manager of the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark, Lisa Heinz, says: "The Geopark Festival promises to be a weekend filled with inspiration and exploration. From guided tours to culinary delights made from local produce, from science-based educational activities to wetland tours, there will be something for everyone to enjoy."

Key objectives of the Geopark Festival include:

- Storytelling and Education: The festival will provide opportunities to delve into Waitaki's cultural, social, geological, and biological treasures through engaging activities. Participants will have the chance to learn about the fascinating history and geology of the region while enjoying captivating stories.

- Celebrating Local Excellence: The Geopark Festival will shine a spotlight on the region's vibrant communities, local produce, and businesses.

- Sustainability and Preservation: In keeping with the Geopark's commitment to conservation, the festival will underscore the importance of safeguarding Waitaki's precious natural and cultural assets. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore sustainable practices and initiatives aimed at protecting these treasures for future generations.

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust would like to thank all local collaborations for becoming an active part of the Geopark Festival. It is humbling to see how many businesses, organisations, landowners, and individuals have joined the first Geopark Festival and made it a diverse and fun offering for Waitakians and visitors.

For more information about the Waitaki Whitestone UNESCO Global Geopark and the Geopark Festival, please visit our website at www.whitestonegeopark.nz.