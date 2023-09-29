Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition arrives in Wellington this December

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 10:09

Brace yourselves, Marvel fans. Tickets are now on sale to the world premiere of Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition, opening in Wellington this December.

Marvel: Te Whakaaturanga MÄrohirohi o Te Ao will run for four months from 14 December to 28 April 2024, during which Marvel fans will be able to immerse themselves in the franchise’s 85-year comic and film history

"We are very excited to welcome comic fans and film buffs to the capital," said Warrick Dent, General Manager for Events and Experiences at WellingtonNZ.

"Our small but mighty city is home to a thriving film industry that’s behind some of the biggest-ever movie blockbusters; the countdown is on until the world’s newest Marvel exhibition opens its doors".

Spanning an epic 85 years of Marvel history, Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition is the latest production from Semmel Exhibitions and Marvel. An epic journey through Marvel history, the exhibition takes visitors from the streets of New York City to the farthest reaches of space.

Exclusive to New Zealand’s film capital, it features rare artifacts, original comic art, film props, costumes, immersive designs and exclusive memorabilia, getting fans up close with iconic Marvel Heroes, films and comics.

Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition comes hot on the heels of Jurassic World by Brickman®. Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says she’s looking forward to welcoming the Marvel Universe to Wellington.

"With almost half a million visitors to the exhibition and conferences hosted at TÄkina already, the contribution to our local economy through retail and hospitality is out of this world, and we look forward to seeing those numbers hammered with this world-premiere exhibition coming to town!"

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster and start from $17.50 for children, $29.50 concession and $34.50 for adults. A special VIP Assembly Preview Party will be hosted on 12 December, with a limited number of 300 tickets available. General admission starts on 14 December and runs until 28 April 2024.

For more information, visit www.semmel-exhibitions.com, www.wellingtonnz.com/MarvelExhibition and discover more here about TÄkina.