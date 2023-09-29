Canstar reveals New Zealand’s leading car insurance provider

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 10:02

Kiwis facing rising household costs are looking for value in all their household bills, including insurance. In this context, Canstar is today proud to announce its winner of the Car Insurer of the Year award.

This year’s winner is AMI Insurance. The insurer was assessed by Canstar’s expert panel to be the winner due to its well-rounded policy, which is rich in features and at a price point well below the market average.

AMI also won an Outstanding Value Award, along with FMG, Protecta, and The Co-operative Bank. FMG won Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers, Car Insurance, award earlier this year.

Canstar New Zealand General Manager Jose George said AMI’s well-priced offer was welcome given car insurance was a necessary but often reluctant purchase. "Kiwis know how important insurance is, but it is often a very price-sensitive purchase. Our research shows us that Kiwis actively seek out competitive deals, or find ways to lessen their costs, when it comes to insurance.

"AMI’s win came as a result of its competitive pricing, along with its excellent features. As such, its customers are getting the best of everything. This should give Kiwis a lot of confidence in their insurance purchase. Congratulations to the team for this award, it is well deserved."

AMI Executive General Manager Consumer Brands Paula ter Brake says, "We are very pleased to see AMI named as Car Insurer of the Year, as well as winning the Outstanding Value Award.

"It’s been a very busy year for AMI, and our team has worked incredibly hard to support our customers, particularly through the devastating storms of January and February.

"We continue to lead the way for general insurance in New Zealand and these awards are fantastic recognition of the work our team does every day to put our customers first. For car insurance alone, we settled over 100,000 car claims in the last year and paid out over $260 million to customers.

"I am also delighted that one of our key general insurance partners, The Co-operative Bank, won an Outstanding Value award."

Canstar’s surveys into car insurance show that one in five New Zealanders have actively sought out cheaper car insurance, particularly those in the younger age brackets. Just over one in 10 have reduced the value insured to bring down their premiums, while nearly half have bundled their insurances to save money, or pay in instalments to manage the costs.

For the Outstanding Value awards, the panel noted FMG’s strong overall value proposition, Protecta’s excellent performance in the 25-29, 30-49 and 50+ profiles, and The Co-operative Bank’s affordable price point.

Canstar’s expert panel rated 13 providers, and 13 products to find its winner. Canstar uses a bespoke methodology that takes into account products, features and Customer Satisfaction.