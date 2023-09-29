Water restrictions likely this summer, plan ahead - Hurunui District Council

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 09:46

This summer will be a game of two halves so don’t curse the rain. Amberley based meteorologist Tony Trewinnard of Blue Skies Weather says from now until late December or early January, we can expect predominantly westerly airflows throwing doses of southwest winds which will bring scattered rain and unsettled weather. From mid-summer the westerly flows will subside, replaced with long periods under high pressure weather systems and settled dry conditions, commonly known as a drought. Hurunui District Council's Utilities Operations Manager Alex Makogon emphasises the importance of everyone keeping a close eye on how much water they’re using, as conditions dry up as summer draws on.

"Based on what we’re being told about the weather forecasts, restrictions are likely. Those restrictions are imposed through our resource consents for the purpose of promoting the health of the river and our aquifers, where our water is extracted from."

Makogon encouraged people in rural areas to inspect their reservoirs and troughs for leaks before the dry weather arrives. For everyone, although summer is the time for barbecues and enjoying the backyard, lawns may need to turn a shade of brown as summer progresses.

"Be vigilant for water leaks and report them to the Council as soon as possible. Everyone has a role to play in conserving water."

Trewinnard says an El Niño weather pattern has been experienced around parts of the world since May, and touched down on New Zealand’s shores about a month ago. "The El Niño tends to enhance the frequency, intensity and duration of westerly wind flows over New Zealand."

An El Niño event can be biased towards either a Nor’west airflow with hot dry conditions, or a southwesterly airflow with southwest changes which creates cooler nights. This time around, those living in North Canterbury can expect the latter.

"Although daytime temperatures will be warmer, night time temperatures will be cooler, and there will be just enough rain to keep dry conditions at bay."

But once Santa has been and gone, things will likely change, and fast. "I'm suspecting from late December or early January we won’t see very much rain for the rest of the summer."

Forward planning for a drought is important, whether you live rurally or in an urban area. For tips about how to save water, and other key information for a dry summer, visit https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/roading-water/water/water-restrictions-in-hurunui-district/water-saving-hints