Funding for electric bus depot welcomed

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 11:08

A new depot with charging infrastructure to support Wellington’s growing fleet of electric buses is a step closer thanks to government funding to create a healthier future for communities.

To help accelerate the decarbonisation of its bus fleet, Greater Wellington will receive $10.8m from Waka Kotahi’s contestable Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Thomas Nash says the money will help the regional council’s public transport wing, Metlink, to meet its fleet electrification goals.

"We’re grateful for this funding to invest in depot and charging infrastructure. Currently, depots are privately owned by operators who provide bus services for Metlink on fixed term contracts," Cr Nash says.

"Land is scarce in Wellington, and to sustain and grow our electric bus services, we’ve secured a site for a depot in Lyall Bay where operators who win Metlink contracts could charge their buses.

"Our plans for this depot are part of a wider move towards public ownership and control of strategic public transport assets. We are keen to engage with mana whenua on this and communities can have their say through consultation for next year’s Long Term Plan."

A study shows electric buses have improved Wellington’s inner city air quality, which Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor says protects the climate as well as public health.

"More than 20 percent of Metlink buses are now electric, and we’re on track to having an emissions free fleet," Cr Gaylor says.

"Another depot with critical electricity infrastructure to support Wellington city bus services will give our operators the confidence to continue to invest in electric buses."

For more information visit: Decarbonised bus fleets accelerated for a healthier Aotearoa | Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (nzta.govt.nz)