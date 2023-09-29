Matuku-hurepo/Australasian bittern killed on Dargaville roads - DoC

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 12:13

Two critically threatened Matuku-hÅ«repo/Australasian bittern were killed on a stretch of State Highway 12 between Rotu Forest and Maitahi, just outside Dargaville in recent weeks.

The two birds - members of a seldom seen species known for their booming calls - were found within a few metres of each other.

DOC Senior Biodiversity Ranger Reuben Booth is pleading drivers to take more care when driving around the Kauri Coast district.

"The section of State Highway 12 between Rotu Forest and Maitahi Rd crosses several wetlands that are favoured habitat of the matuku-hÅ«repo," he says.

"There have been several sightings of these rare birds in this area in the last couple of months.

"Another bird was seen by a DOC ranger on her way to work and she was able to park her car and chase it off the road on foot in time to prevent the bittern being struck by a car"

In 2012 a dead matuku-hÅ«repo was recovered from this same section of State Highway 12. Another hotspot for the birds is the road to Pouto Peninsula, close to State Highway 12.

A necropsy on one of the birds found on State Highway 12 confirmed it was killed by vehicle strike. Its stomach contents contained several skinks.

"We suspect these birds have been feeding on reptiles on the roadside putting them at risk from vehicles.

"We’re asking drivers to be very vigilant and slow down if there’s any sign of wildlife near the road," says Reuben.

Te Uri o Hau Kaitiaki Colin French echoed that plea:"It would be good for drivers to be aware this is a rare and taonga species. Slow down, they won't always run as sometimes they will stand still like a stick as a defence mechanism to camouflage themselves from predators or threats."

The Department of Conservation has partnered with Te Uri o Hau and Te Roroa on a significant conservation effort to protect and understand this cryptic species.

The brown and white speckled bitterns are very rare - even the death of a single bird can be quite harmful to the overall population.

Injured or dead birds should be reported through the DOC hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468), or make contact with your local DOC Office.