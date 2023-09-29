Funding the basics brilliantly would be a start - NZEI Te Riu Roa

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 15:34

Both major parties needed to have prioritised ongoing new investment in children and education in their allowances for new spending, NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said today.

"The two fiscal plans released this week made pre-commitments to health cost pressures which is important."

"There is a missed opportunity however in both the main parties’ plans to set aside funding to help tamariki reach their full potential and have the right education support they need."

"This could include reducing wait times for specialist learning support so children with additional learning needs don’t have to wait months and months to get the help they need to succeed."

"It could include resourcing a pathway towards fluency in Te Reo MÄori for educators."

"It could include committing to parity for private and community based early childhood teachers with their primary and kindergarten colleagues so that these centres can continue to attract and retain great teachers to bring the best out in tamariki at these critical early years."

"It could include lowering class sizes in schools and ratios in early childhood education so that tamariki get a stronger connection with their teacher and more one on one time."

"It could include funding a dedicated Learning Support Coordinator or SENCO in every school and early childhood centre and funding an expansion of the ORS criteria so that it is based on need, rather than a fixed amount of funding available."

"It could include a lot of things which would make a demonstrable impact on the lives of children. We look forward to working with whoever forms government next month to keep this on top of their minds as they are making decisions which affect our youngest citizens," Mark Potter said.