Communication key to Kainga Ora developments - Whangarei District Council

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 16:46

A call for more community consultation from KÄinga Ora was the theme of a recent gathering of residents from Otangarei and Kensington communities, which was attended by elected members and central government ministers.

Mayor Vince Cocurullo attended the community meeting on 28 September, and noted the concerns of those present.

"As a community leader, I acknowledge the valuable role that KÄinga Ora plays in providing much-needed housing, but stress the need for them to listen to, and work closely with, our community in the early stages of their developments.

"This is critical in ensuring that KÄinga Ora understands the aspirations of the community receiving housing, listening to the community’s concerns and considering views on proposals and densities before they submit any consents with Council.

"While I respect and appreciate the role of KÄinga Ora, the feedback I have had from the community is that there is room for improvement in how it takes community feedback into account."

"Once consents are received Council must act impartially as an ‘independent regulator’ in considering KÄinga Ora’s development proposals against the Act, with consent decisions being delegated to technical planning staff and commissioners as required. I know that KÄinga Ora also acknowledge and respect Council’s role as a regulator."

"I encourage all developers in our District - including KÄinga Ora - to work closely with and listen to the communities affected by their developments."

"When we work together, we get the best results."