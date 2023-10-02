Council calls for survey responses to develop Three-Year Plan - Napier City Council

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 09:35

Napier residents have a chance to share what they think about Napier City Council’s priorities and how they will affect Council’s planning over the next three years.

Residents are being asked for their views as Council begins to develop its Three-Year Plan 2024-27 to help the city recover from the cyclone and achieve planned projects. The survey opens on sayitnapier.nz from today until Thursday 19 October.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says key to the Plan’s development is acknowledging that the current environment is challenging.

"There are various external factors that will influence the direction the Three-Year Plan will take. Cyclone Gabrielle, the cost of living crisis, and Government reforms are all impacting on our ability to deliver our usual services and activities."

"Our Three-Year Plan will be guided by the new vision and strategic priorities developed by elected members recently. For example, what kind of city do we want to live in, and welcome our visitors into? How do we achieve that in a financially and environmentally sustainable way? How can we work with our community partners to make that a reality?"

The strategic priorities will be a tool to help Council decide what to focus on, and guide elected members’ decision making as the Three-Year Plan is developed.

Due to the disruption caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government changed the legislated requirement for NCC to produce a Long Term Plan with a ten-year horizon. The Government has instead enabled NCC to produce an unaudited, Three-Year Plan for 2024-27. Once the plan has been developed, a formal community consultation period will take place in early 2024, which is the same process as for a Long Term Plan. Taking into account community feedback, Council will adopt the Three-Year Plan no later than 30 June 2024.

Napier City Council’s new Vision:

Enabling places and spaces where everybody wants to be.

Napier City Council’s five new Strategic Priorities all have equal importance:

Financially sustainable Council

Council has an operating model and financial strategy which is affordable for rate payers and enables us to achieve our objectives.

A great visitor destination

Napier is a destination aspiring to provide 'world class' facilities and attract visitors to our city. We make it easy for people to invest in our city and create experiences that attract widespread participation.

Spaces and places for all

Napier has spaces and places that everyone has access to and wants to use. We have a focus on accessibility, affordability, safety, and city vibrancy.

A resilient city - the ability to thrive and withstand impacts, knocks and shocks

Council makes good future planning and investment decisions to prepare for a changing climate future and enables our community to build self-reliance. Our people, economy and infrastructure are resilient.

Nurturing authentic relationships with our community and partners

Council fosters meaningful relationships, demonstrating our commitment to listen to our community's needs, concerns, and aspirations. Developing strong partnerships with mana whenua and tangata whenua ensures we uphold our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.