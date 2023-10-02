Get the bounce on these spring activities - WellingtonNZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
It’s spring - Wellington bounces to life with plenty of great things to head out and do.
Your Wellington spring guide
If you can’t see your breath when you’re outside anymore it’s likely spring is on the way. Wellington knows how to entice you out of winter hibernation with a cheery collection of events and plenty of fun to be had.
In bloom
New and notable
Two wineries and a distillery walk into a bar
Encompassing a restaurant, tasting room, cellar door, and distillery, The Runholder offers an exquisite hospitality experience in Martinborough.
Lunches and long afternoons are perfect for shared plates and charcuterie, or wood-fired pizzas.
Read more
Your leisure list for a long Labour Weekend
There are gigs aplenty, and a major women’s rugby competition keeping the city buzzing.
A history of women’s rugby in the capital
With WXV 1 hitting PÅneke, we look back to the first game of women’s rugby in Aotearoa.
The Jim Beam Homegrown lineup has been announced
Kiwi music's biggest party is back. Jim Beam Homegrown is taking over the waterfront on March 16 2024.
Semi Permanent Aotearoa 2023 speakers to catch
The biggest design festival in the southern hemisphere with a great lineup of presenters.
WOW Winners
Gill Saunders is the 2023 Supreme WOW Award winner
Gill’s garment, Earthling, takes its inspiration from the rising popularity of adult colouring books. Earthling celebrates Earth’s natural wonders in a fun, vibrant, crafted garment made from EVA foam, acrylic paint, and wire.
It’s Gill’s 13th WOW placing, seventh award win, and her second time receiving the pinnacle WOW Supreme Award. You can still see Gill's award-winning garment at World of WearableArt (WOW) Show until October 8.
Book now
Win stuff
Win a double pass to Cécile McLorin Salvant at Wellington Jazz Festival, a double pass to Toast Martinborough or tickets to Music is Bond.
Enter here
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice