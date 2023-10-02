'Greater support needed for aspiring secondary school wahine Maori leaders'

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 13:05

Robust, tailored mentoring programmes, innovative ‘apprenticeship’ models and more professional development opportunities are needed to support wÄhine MÄori who are or want to be school leaders, a new report has found.

The report, Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one | WÄhine MÄori in Leadership, is based on research carried out by Te WÄhanga - the NZ Council for Educational Research, for PPTA Te Wehengarua.-

Te Aomihia Taua-Glassie, PPTA Te Wehengarua MÄori vice president and leader of learning -Te Reo MÄori at a Northland high school, says PPTA Te Wehengarua identified support for wÄhine MÄori leaders and aspiring leaders as a key priority.

"We commissioned this research to help us get an accurate and comprehensive picture of the experiences of current and aspiring wÄhine Maori leaders in our secondary schools and how they could be better supported.

"As a wÄhine MÄori in a formal leadership position, the research findings resonate so strongly with me on various levels. While on one hand it’s reassuring to know that I am not alone in terms of what I experience as a wÄhine MÄori leader,

on the other hand the findings show that our rangatahi are being deprived of many wonderful potential wÄhine MÄori leaders because the support is lacking."

Lack of support was one of several barriers to leadership for wÄhine MÄori identified in the report. ‘The barriers were multi-layered and extensive’, the report states. Most commonly perceived barriers were concerns about work-life balance,

feeling overworked and lack of confidence. Other barriers wÄhine MÄori experienced were not being able to see people like themselves in leadership, and having to battle an education system that was not set up to benefit or value MÄori.

Te Aomihia Taua-Glassie says the report provides clear evidence of what the issues are and and sets a clear direction for supporting wÄhine MÄori to become leaders in secondary schools.

Initiatives it recommends include strong, bespoke mentoring programmes and support networks, apprenticeships for aspiring leaders, and professional development wÄnanga, courses and hui.

"I really hope schools, principals, and organisations such as the Ministry of Education and will join us and ensure we all do better by our wÄhine MÄori leaders and aspiring leaders. More amazing wÄhine MÄori leaders in

our secondary schools are the role models our rangatahi need. I urge people to join us in making this happen."

-For the research, more than 340 wÄhine MÄori completed a survey and 24 participants were interviewed.

More than 90 percent of participants work in English-medium secondary schools and just under 10 percent work in kaupapa MÄori secondary schools.

You can view the report here

https://www.ppta.org.nz/news-and-media/greater-support-needed-for-aspiring-secondary-school-wahine-maori-leaders/