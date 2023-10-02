New research highlights the experiences of wahine Maori leading in educational settings

|
Distinct qualities and models of leadership, cultural taxation, and the need for mentoring are among the key findings of a landmark new study on wÄhine MÄori in educational leadership.
Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one | WÄhine MÄori in Leadership is a new report from Te WÄhanga, the kaupapa MÄori research unit of the New Zealand Council for Educational Research. It has produced this report for Te Wehengarua, the Post Primary Teachers’ Association, to explore how to better support wÄhine MÄori in, or into positions of educational leadership.
With more than 340 survey respondents and 24 interviewed participants, Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one | WÄhine MÄori in Leadership provides a rich picture of the lived experiences of wÄhine MÄori in Kaupapa MÄori and English-medium secondary settings.
This pÅ«rongo has four primary findings:
Beyond these findings, Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one | WÄhine MÄori in Leadership is rich with the lived experiences of its participants - honouring the past, present and future of these wÄhine.
The full report is available through both Te Wehengarua and Rangahau MÄtauranga o Aotearoa.
Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one
Pay heed and dignity to the power of women
