New research highlights the experiences of wahine Maori leading in educational settings

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 13:14

Distinct qualities and models of leadership, cultural taxation, and the need for mentoring are among the key findings of a landmark new study on wÄhine MÄori in educational leadership.

Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one | WÄhine MÄori in Leadership is a new report from Te WÄhanga, the kaupapa MÄori research unit of the New Zealand Council for Educational Research. It has produced this report for Te Wehengarua, the Post Primary Teachers’ Association, to explore how to better support wÄhine MÄori in, or into positions of educational leadership.

With more than 340 survey respondents and 24 interviewed participants, Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one | WÄhine MÄori in Leadership provides a rich picture of the lived experiences of wÄhine MÄori in Kaupapa MÄori and English-medium secondary settings.

This pÅ«rongo has four primary findings:

WÄhine MÄori value distinctive leadership qualities. For wÄhine MÄori, leadership is characterised by unique qualities, and emphasises collaborative and holistic models over hierarchical approaches.

WÄhine MÄori hold a diverse set of roles and responsibilities in education. 220 of the 348 survey respondents held formal leadership roles in education. Interviewees included tumuaki, deputy principals, middle leaders, teachers and administrative staff. In addition, many held informal leadership roles in their schools and communities.

Cultural taxation is an issue. Most wÄhine MÄori in the study had significant additional roles and responsibilities beyond their paid positions. These roles included cultural leadership and guidance, as well as pastoral duties related to the wellbeing and success of Äkonga and communities.

Mentoring and support are crucial. Mentors, positive role models and professional networks were crucial supports for wÄhine MÄori with leadership aspirations. hÄnau also played a key role in providing practical, emotional, and moral support to wÄhine MÄori in leadership roles.

Beyond these findings, Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one | WÄhine MÄori in Leadership is rich with the lived experiences of its participants - honouring the past, present and future of these wÄhine.

The full report is available through both Te Wehengarua and Rangahau MÄtauranga o Aotearoa.

Me aro ki te hÄ o Hine-ahu-one

Pay heed and dignity to the power of women