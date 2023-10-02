Get your buckets ready for some free Tronpost - Hamilton City Council

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 16:14

BYO Bucket - Hamilton City Council’s free Tronpost event is coming back!

Council launched BYO (Bring your Own) Bucket in 2022, giving away 6000L of free nutrient rich Tronpost - that’s compost made from green waste and Hamiltonians’ kerbside food scraps.

On Saturday 14 October, from 8am - 12pm, Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit will be back at the Wickham Street Hamilton Organic Centre with shovels ready to fill residents’ buckets.

Residents will need to supply their own bucket or hard reusable container and can receive up to 20L of free Tronpost per person. Round buckets or a clean and empty kerbside food scraps bin work great.

"We have a limited supply of Tronpost, so our free offer is only available on 14 October, while stocks last," said Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit Director Tania Hermann.

There will be a limit of 60L per vehicle (for those traveling together). Bags, or any single use containers will not be accepted.

"In 2022 people came to us with black sacks and other bags, which are very hard to fill and carry. These bags will likely end up in landfill." said Hermann.

"Also, soil will contaminate cardboard boxes making them unrecyclable. We want to help our residents avoid sending unnecessary waste to landfill, so please make sure what you bring can be reused elsewhere."

The BYO Bucket event meets the goals of the 2018 - 2024 Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, to reduce quantity of all material entering the waste stream and increase resource recovery.

Hamiltonians prevented 307,000kg of food waste from going to landfill in August 2023, by using their food scraps bins.

"Food waste in landfill is an issue as it causes methane, a toxic greenhouse gas, which contributes to climate change. Using your food waste bin is one small way we can all help reduce waste to landfill and love our planet.

"As a thank you for helping keep food waste out of landfill, we are giving kerbside food scraps back - but as a nutrient rich compost that your spring flowers and vegetables will absolutely love."

BYO Bucket

14 October 2023 8am - 12pm Hamilton Organic Centre, Wickham Street, Frankton Make sure you bring your own bucket or hard reusable container (no bags, sacks or cardboard boxes) 20L per person or maximum 60L per vehicle (for cars with multiple people).

Learn more about Tronpost and the Hamilton Organic Centre at our Fight the Landfill website.