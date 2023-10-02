Fishing vessel aground near Shell Bay, Banks Peninsula - Environment Canterbury

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 17:38

On Monday 25 September, the Harbourmaster’s Office at Environment Canterbury was notified of a vessel aground near Shell Bay on the southeastern side of Banks Peninsula.

The 25-metre fishing vessel, weighing approximately 140-150 tonnes is currently aground and holed, on rocks at the bottom of a 100-metre, potentially unstable cliff. Access to the vessel by water has been heavily restricted by heavy seas, the rugged shoreline, and poor weather over the last week. Access from land is on foot and weather dependent.

Equipment for a refloat of this vessel is not available in New Zealand.

"From day one of this response, it was clear that this vessel could not be pulled from the rocks as it would tear and sink," says Emma Parr, Regional On-Scene Commander for the Harbourmaster’s Office - Coastal Team.

The current situation

Our team has observed a slow release of diesel from the vessel. The advantage of this is the fuel naturally disperses well, with the environment able to cope and recover quickly.

Aerial observations today show no visible oil on the surface of the water coming from the vessel or the shoreline as well as no oiled wildlife observed over the weekend or today.

"Our priority remains for the safe removal of fuel and debris from the environment - including the wreck in its entirety.

"A salvage plan will be drafted this week. Executing this plan will require good weather and safety will be our number one priority.

"Our team is continuing to work with the vessel owner, insurers, and salvage teams to identify opportunities to collect debris from nearby beaches when safe to do so."

Cultural significance of Whakarimu

"Whakarimu (both Shell Bay and Red Bay) is one of many culturally significant wÄhi taoka (important locations) for KÄti Huikai (Te RÅ«naka o Koukourarata) who hold mana whenua and mana moana (authority over the sea) over southeast Te PÄtaka o RÄkaihautÅ«/Banks Peninsula," says Te RÅ«naka o Koukourarata Chair Mananui Ramsden.

"This network of bays and abundant kaimoana drew our tÄ«puna to settle nearby, hence one of our traditional names for Banks Peninsula being Te PÄtaka o RÄkaihautu (the food basket of RÄkaihautÅ«). Our hapÅ« is very concerned about the stranding of Austro Carina, and the risk the oil on board poses to our taoka species and mahika kai (traditional food preparation).

"We tautoko (support) the response to date and we continue to advocate for our taoka species, such as hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin), tohÅra (whale), karoro (black-backed sea gull), kororÄ (white flippered penguin) and kekeno (NZ fur seal)."