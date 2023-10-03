More progress for Renwick water upgrades - MDC

Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 - 08:43

Renwick’s new water treatment plant in Terrace Road is one step nearer to completion.

Simcox Construction, who were awarded the civil and structural works contract, has handed the building over to the water treatment process contractor Mason Engineers, for the installation of the treatment equipment and controls.

"Once all of the work is complete, Renwick will have a safe and secure water supply that meets current national drinking water standards," Council’s Projects Engineer Mark Power said.

Mason Engineers will begin the fit out of mechanical and process equipment shortly, and after the Christmas break electrical equipment will be connected.

Other work still to be completed includes installing two underground and one above ground tanks, the access road and fencing. Landscaping is due to get underway shortly.

Subcontractors CMT did most the building works, while Simcox completed the underground services, building foundation and pipelines.

To date, work on Renwick’s water upgrades has included the construction of a new reservoir, completed in 2020, installation of water meters which came into operation in July 2021 and the drilling and developing of new wells at Conders Bend Road.

A new water pipeline from the wells to the reservoir and water treatment plant site was installed last year. Testing of the water treatment plant is expected to start in March 2024.