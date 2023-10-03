'Collaborative effort to develop district’s first housing strategy'

Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 - 10:07

A vision to ensure every whanau has access to an affordable, suitable, stable, and healthy home may soon become a reality for the Waitomo District.

A collaborative effort between Waitomo District Council and the community has culminated in the development of the district’s first ever housing strategy.

WDC Chief Executive Ben Smit says the development of the Waitomo Housing Strategy has been months in the making and wouldn’t have been achievable without the knowledge and skills of property specialists Veros, as well as Council, Government agencies and community contribution.

"We have been fortunate to have input from a wide range of public, private, community and iwi partners which has helped to shape the strategy and identify key housing issues and drivers across the district," he says.

"We know there is an urgent need for more homes, healthier homes, and a better balance of housing stock. The Strategy guides how me might address short comings in our housing space, and how to plan for action."

The Waitomo Housing Strategy was developed with funding from Central Government’s Three Waters Better-Off Fund, and includes four key outcomes:

- Everyone has access to adequate, suitable housing - Everyone lives in a healthy home - Homes meet the diverse and changing needs of the community - There is a home for everyone who wants to live in Waitomo

Nineteen actions are also included in the strategy, including short term goals and long-term actions which will take several years to complete.

To ensure the Strategy remains current and is fit for purpose, a taskforce has also been established and includes stakeholders from various organisations and agencies, which will work on the actions to ensure local housing needs are met.

"While this is a strategy developed by the Waitomo District Council, it is not one that can be delivered by the Council alone. If it is to succeed, it must be owned and implemented by us all," says Ben.

The strategy was formally adopted by Council in June and officially launched in August.

Visit Council’s website to view the Waitomo Housing Strategy.