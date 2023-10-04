Financial planning leads to better outcomes - beyond wealth, but myths persist - study

Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 - 07:37

As consumers continue to feel the pressure of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the cost of housing, a new study launching today on World Financial Planning Day has found New Zealanders who work with a financial planning professional are better off.

While close to 3 in 5 (60%) clients of financial planners are highly satisfied with their wealth, just 1 in 3 (33%) unadvised consumers feel the same way, the study found.

It also found that around 9 in 10 (90%) clients of Certified Financial Planners (CFP) professionals feel financially secure and a similar proportion (80%) feeling tangibly better off.

The Financial Planning Standards Board Value of Financial Planning Research 2023, examines the value of financial planning, measuring the financial and non-financial impact of financial planning across quality of life, financial confidence, financial satisfaction and experienced value, while debunking the myths surrounding financial planning.

It was undertaken for the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) by independent research firm MYMAVINS and surveyed 1,001 advised and unadvised New Zealanders aged 25 and over, and earning over $90,000 a year or holding over $50,000 in investable assets.

It further found that close to 9 in 10 (90%) clients of New Zealand CFP professionals say the value of financial planning outweighs the cost, with 99% saying they trust their financial planner to act in their best interests.

Financial Advice NZ Chief Executive Officer Katrina Shanks says "We supported the global research as we know that financial planning makes a difference to New Zealanders lives and we wanted independent research to support this position. In fact, the research showed New Zealanders have less financial confidence than the global community unless advised by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, in which case their confidence is higher than global results."

The Financial Planning Index in the report scored unadvised New Zealanders financial confidence at 57 verses 60 from global participants and in contrast those who worked with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM outperformed the global CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM with a score of 76 vs 71 respectively.

FSB Chief Executive Officer Dante De Gori, CFP, says, "In this current volatile climate, where unexpected events can send shockwaves through the global economy, the role of financial planning in general and of CFP professionals in particular has become even more critical in empowering consumers to make informed financial decisions and achieve their long-term goals, while enjoying a better quality of life."

The study also revealed:

Clients of CFP professionals show a strong level of trust in their financial planners. In addition to 99% of New Zealand clients saying they trust their financial planner to act in their best interests, every one of those surveyed say they are likely to continue the relationship with their planner. Financial advice unlocks benefits beyond money by improving overall mental health. Over 44% of New Zealanders who work with a CFP professional have reported financial advice positively impacted their mental health and family life. In addition, 77% generally feel they can cope well with any health issues. Gen Y-ers are more hands-on, having greater experience with direct investing. 1 in 5 of Gen Y-ers have taken up direct online trading since 2020, with a further 1 in 10 already trading before the pandemic and continuing to do so. Gen Y-ers have more interest in investing in novel, non-traditional asset classes. 1 in 5 Gen Y-ers claim to currently have at least some crypto assets and 1 in 3 would consider it.