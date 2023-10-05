The key to good camping is digital - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 5 October, 2023 - 11:46

Pitching your tent or parking up the campervan is the unofficial start of summer for many Kiwis.

This summer in the Hurunui District, some camping grounds will be operating a little differently.

Having officially opened their doors for the warmer months at the beginning of the week, some of the district’s camping grounds are working in partnership with KiwiCash, a technology platform enabling visitors to use on-demand and pay-to-use services.

KiwiCash is used in around 30 campgrounds and public spaces in New Zealand, with approximately 40,000 campers using this service. In the Hurunui District, Scargill Motunau Reserve, Culverden Domain, Waikari Reserve, and Amberley Beach Reserve will utilise KiwiCash for camp entry and services. Hurunui District Council’s Senior Property Officer Evan Schoombie said working closely with the local communities has created a unique style and feel for each camping ground.

"A digital honesty box means an easier payment system for visitors, and a modern user-pays will bring vibrancy to the camping grounds and local communities," said Schoombie.

The physical honesty boxes will be phased out. A KiwiCash ‘digital key’ can be purchased from The Blue Dairy, Amberley; Gas, Waikari; Greta Valley Tavern, Greta Valley; Challenge, Culverden; HDC main office, Amberley. Visitors can download the app from the apple app store, google play or visit www.kiwicash.nz Details are entered to create a KiwiCash account, the digital key is synced with the account by entering the unique code, and top ups are made by credit card. These keys can be used at any KiwiCash camping grounds around New Zealand. Founder of KiwiCash Chris Wagner said Hurunui has many great camping spots, and upgrading some of them with facilities like laundries, caravan power points and cooking facilities will make the camping experience easier.

Although the digital payment system may be a bit new and scary for some initially, Chris said it makes sense.

"Over the years, rural areas have lost most of their bank branches, and operating with cash has created issues."

He added that they help campground operators, especially community-run ones, run more efficiently by managing the transitions and providing real-time information about who is on their site and what services they are using.

"The point of the pay-to-use is to make sure visitors don't pay for services that they don't use, while operators are getting paid for services that are used. We think it is a win-win situation that allows operators to reinvest in their campgrounds."

Schoombie said aligning with the Council’s Strategy for the District’s growth, the building of infrastructure in camping grounds helps to maximise economic productivity and support recreation in Hurunui. "Alongside that, the Council’s Strategy for Vibrant Communities is achieved through upgrading and delivering required infrastructure in the camping grounds."

In March 2023, Council applied for a share of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF), to improve Council-owned campground facilities across the district. In June, $354,023.50 was granted, which has covered a portion of this camping ground upgrade work.