Kapiti Food Fair 2023: Meet the social team behind the scenes

Thursday, 5 October, 2023 - 12:04

The countdown is on - and you can bet that at the KÄpiti Food Fair HQ our team is buzzing with excitement! One thing you may not know is that it truly takes a village to make an event of this magnitude come together every year. You’ve met our co-owners Helene and Jeanine, and we always make sure we introduce our sponsors, vendors, and all of our entertainers, plus our amazing crew and volunteers get some love, too!

As the KÄpiti Food Fair draws near, there’s a group of people we want to introduce who you’ve not met before. These individuals form the dynamic team responsible for keeping the excitement and anticipation alive on our social media channels and beyond. Together, under the leadership of Fair Co-owner Helene Judge, they make sure you stay connected with all things happening around the build-up to the KÄpiti Food Fair and the NEW Night Gig on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and more!

Anne Buttar spearheads the social media strategy, bringing a wealth of expertise to the table. Her role covers planning, creating, and curating captivating content for our use across all channels - Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. She’s also the person responsible for crafting our press releases and making sure we’ve ticked all the boxes we need. Anne's experience and creativity ensures that our social media feeds are a feast for the eyes (pun intended!) and that we’re always sharing tantalising glimpses of what's in store for your big day out (and hopefully staying overnight too) on the KÄpiti Coast.

Louise Hinton is an invaluable multitasker who assists Helene with a wide range of important administration that keeps things ticking behind the scenes, while also playing a vital role in our online community engagement. She’s on a mission to make sure that KÄpiti Food Fair’s Facebook updates reach a diverse range of community groups around the region. Louise is also our vigilant guardian, monitoring comments and interactions across all platforms. Her knack for uncovering intriguing food and vendor stories enriches our Facebook page, turning it into a thriving hub, for which we’re thankful.

Another strategic mastermind behind the scenes is Hanna Rauch who makes sure our social media content shines bright in all directions. Hanna leads our influencer outreach program, connecting the Fair with key personalities in the region who share our passion for everything food-related. Hanna is also leading our video content posts this year. She is busy creating exciting new videos and will be repurposing some of our TikTok videos and repositioning them for Instagram and Facebook reels and stories. By Hanna taking this approach it will allow us to share more exciting information to reach a wider audience!

When it comes time to keep the buzz and momentum going, Mex Bouzaid is the man with a plan who comes on board with a mission. Mex is usually working alongside Helene and Louise in the office, however he plays a crucial role starting in November. This is when he begins sharing website links about our entertainment programme, important visitor information, and reminding everyone to secure their tickets in the lead-up to the Fair. Mex's contributions keep the anticipation levels soaring as the event approaches.

Last, but most certainly not least, is Oli Corby from VIEWFULE, who is also a Silver Sponsor of the Fair. Oli knows everything about Google and is an ‘Advertising Maestro’ and is truly our unsung hero responsible for the eye-catching ads that grace Meta and Google. The other critical role he plays is being our GA4 expert where he glues our whole digital platform together including Humanitix, our chosen ticket platform, so we can measure, report and adapt as the campaign proceeds. His tireless efforts make sure our online presence extends far beyond social media, reaching a broader audience. With captivating ads and highly tuned analysis skills, Oli helps build excitement and anticipation for the Fair across the digital landscape.

"We’re delighted to have attracted such talent to our social crew as we understand the power of being digitally connected with our followers and importantly attracting new visitors to embrace everything that is on offer at the Fair, and indeed in KÄpiti," says Helene.

"These talented individuals work in harmony," continued co-owner Jeanine van Kradenburg, "weaving a tapestry of online engagement that keeps the KÄpiti Food Fair alive in the hearts and minds of our community."

The other person that creates all of our marketing collateral is Jill Creighton of Creighton Design. "She brings our vision alive with beautiful creative yet informative materials that we are super proud to release during our campaign - Jill totally gets us, we love having her on our team, says Helene."

Make sure to find and join us on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Stay updated and be a part of the excitement as we countdown to this year's KÄpiti Food Fair, and to an evening of epic proportions with the amazing fire-breathing country diva, Tami Neilson headlining our first ever Night Gig - an outdoor, family friendly concert rain or shine!

It’s all happening this December on the KÄpiti Coast: Good FOOD, Good FRI