Exploring an adaptive coastal future - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 5 October, 2023 - 16:06

Following on from the success of international recognition for environmental excellence, this week Hurunui District Council (HDC) was presented its certificate from co-award recipients, engineering and environmental consultancy company Jacobs.

The exchange took place at Council Chambers in Amberley. Earlier this year at United Kingdom’s Environment Agency’s Flood and Coast Conference Excellence Awards, the ‘Coastal Adaptation Explorer’ received recognition for creating ‘a nation ready to respond and adapt to flooding and coastal change.’

In September 2020, HDC began ‘Coastal Conversations’ with its coastal communities in Gore Bay, Amberley Beach, Leithfield Beach, Claverley and Motunau, working towards developing a dynamic adaptive planning pathway (DAPP) so each settlement could adapt to sea level rise and its effects on their own communities.

From these community-focussed conversations, HDC sought further information on possible mitigation options, which could be implemented in coastal communities so they could form their own adaptive pathway plans.

The answer was the ‘Coastal Adaptation Explorer,’ developed by Jacobs in 2021. This innovative and community-focussed web-based software tool allows coastal communities to work through the options in response to their own coastal hazards.

Jacobs’ Principal Coastal and Hazards Scientist Derek Todd said it has been a unique opportunity working with Hurunui District Council, its refreshing priority on encouraging coastal communities to create and lead an adaptive pathway that works for them. "This has assisted HDC greatly with its engagement with coastal communities on coastal hazards. Since receiving the award, we have delivered a number of talks around New Zealand and Australia around the success of the tool."

Jacobs’ Associate Consultant Monique Eade said being a small rural council was no barrier for the drive and dedication for quality community engagement.

"You are at the top of the game in New Zealand," she said.

Mayor Marie Black expressed her gratitude for this recognition, acknowledging the hard work undertaken by Hurunui’s coastal communities, Jacobs, and Hurunui District Council’s staff and councillors. "This technology has allowed coastal communities to drive their own adaptation pathways, enabling them to lead their own conversations and their futures."