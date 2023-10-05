NZDF surgical team trains at Whanganui Hospital

Thursday, 5 October, 2023 - 16:12

Working as a team comes naturally to both health workers and the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), and at Whanganui Hospital the two are joining forces in a training exercise for the military personnel on 7 and 8 October 2023.

The NZDF Surgical Team, composed of Regular Force and Reserve Force clinical specialists, will be at Whanganui Hospital, to complete some elective surgical procedures on adult patients.

It’s all part of the NZDF’s continuing development of its field surgical capability. A vital part of that capability is ensuring that surgical specialists are familiar operating with each other as a team and will use elective/planned surgery.

Whanganui Hospital provides the ideal place for this to happen through safe and effective surgical procedures on consenting patients in an established surgical facility.

Both parties understand the importance of strong collaboration and the Defence Force has strong ties with Whanganui, often using the District for training activities.

"Whanganui is used to seeing Defence Force personnel with many Army and Air Force personnel living here. Some of our health workforce have relatives who work in Defence. This collaboration benefits everyone involved and we look forward to continuing this strong relationship," says Mark Anderson, Business Manager and Liaison for Te Whatu Ora.

Major James Josephs, from Linton Military Camp, says the activity is a great way for Regular Force and Reserve Force personnel to come together and to work in a collective team environment.

"Our NZDF surgical team, of around 25 personnel, are each fully qualified and independently credentialed medical specialists in their own right. We want to enhance their confidence as a team, ensuring the best care and outcome for those they treat," Major Joseph said.

"For the NZDF surgical team, future events could see it working in austere environments and under trying circumstances, far outside the safety and security provided to us by the Whanganui Hospital and its staff. That’s why this training opportunity is so important for us, and I thank Whanganui Hospital for their collaborative support."

As always, patient safety is paramount and the surgical team will work within their approved specialty and scope in their usual clinical practice area. All certification, credentialing, and indemnity requirements will be fulfilled prior to participating.

The patients being operated on have all consented to having the surgeries performed.

All follow-up care of the patients who receive surgeries and procedures will be done by Whanganui Hospital’s surgical team, who will also work with the NZDF team throughout the weekend.