New chief executive for Philanthropy New Zealand

Friday, 6 October, 2023 - 10:06

Philanthropy New Zealand | Toputanga Tuku Aroha o Aotearoa (PNZ) has appointed Rahul Watson Govindan as its new Chief Executive.

Rahul will start on 16th October, replacing outgoing Chief Executive Sue McCabe.

PNZ Board Chair Seumas Fantham said the Board was delighted to secure Rahul, who has a broad background and track record of success in various fields and sectors including corporate, not-for-profit, community, social enterprise, philanthropy, fundraising, technology, investment and finance.

"Rahul's wide-ranging background and decades of experience in working with diverse groups and people make him well suited to leading Philanthropy New Zealand and engaging with our broad membership. I look forward to working with him."

Rahul said he was grateful to the Board for giving him this opportunity at such a challenging time in Aotearoa.

"I've always been in admiration of the incredible impact philanthropy makes in transforming our communities, and I look forward to working closely with our members to achieve even more in the coming years," Rahul said.

Seumas thanked Sue for her leadership of PNZ over the past five years.

"Sue has been an outstanding Chief Executive over the past five years. She has led and supported the organisation and sector through challenging periods including the Covid pandemic and the Cyclone Gabrielle response. Her skills, experience, and passion for this mahi will be missed." Seumas said.

Seumas said that Rahul was joining PNZ at an important time for the peak body and the funding sector. PNZ has recently updated its strategic framework which outlines its purpose to celebrate and grow effective giving. It achieves this through inspiring generosity; enabling its members and stakeholders to achieve positive change; and strengthening the funding system.