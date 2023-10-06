A check in on creating Dunedin’s future

Friday, 6 October, 2023 - 11:11

The Dunedin City Council is now asking for early feedback on its next 10 year plan, as it attempts to strike the right balance between investing in the city and keeping things affordable.

The DCC is putting together plans and budgets for the next decade and wants to know what residents think is important.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, "We’re checking in with the community now and will be talking with you in more detail next year as we develop out draft 10 year plan for 2024-34. Getting the community’s early feedback now helps us build a draft plan for formal consultation in March-April."

Mr Radich says there’s a range of big projects coming up.

This includes the introduction of an enhanced kerbside collection service from mid-2024; developing options to remediate the historic landfill underneath Kettle Park; ongoing investment in infrastructure such as renewing pipes and roads; and thinking about the future needs and wants of our community around things like community housing, swimming pools and arts initiatives.

"We think we need to continue investing responsibly to ensure we are providing infrastructure and services that look after the health and wellbeing of the community," Mr Radich says.

"However, we also know it’s a difficult time, with big challenges, including the rise in the cost of living, with things like rent, interest on mortgages and other household costs increasing.

"We’ll be working hard to strike the right balance between keeping rates affordable while still doing what needs to be done to ensure we meet our community wellbeing responsibilities. There will be some tough decisions ahead."

To help inform early feedback on the 10 year plan, the DCC has produced a booklet, ‘Creating Our Future Together’, outlining some of the big things coming up, key dates and other background information. Information is available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/10yp24, while the booklet will be available from libraries, service centres, and various cafes and other organisations from next week.

People can provide feedback via an online survey and an ideas wall also available at www.dunedin.govt.nz/10yp24. Feedback is open until Tuesday, 31 October.