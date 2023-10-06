Update from the Chair - MEUG

Friday, 6 October, 2023 - 11:31

We’ve been thinking about what our expectations might be for the next three years, with the election next weekend. This is not based on an analysis of political party policies. Its more "as a consumer representative group, what is it we want our next Government to focus on"?

First and foremost, we want a genuine consumer focus.

There is a lot of talk about consumer interests throughout the wider sector, and a lot of well-intentioned people. But we are often struck by the difference between what many people think of as consumer interest, and what we as consumers value or want.

The most glaring example is affordability. There is a lot of focus on supply and distribution throughout the sector, but very few voices talking about how to bring prices down.

The analogy I sometimes think about is political polling on issues. Outside of times when there are cost-of-living pressures like we have now, the top issues for voters tend to be health, education, housing, and the environment/emissions reduction. The economy is usually not in the top 5 issues. But when the cost of living becomes pressing, the economy pushes almost all other issues to the sidelines and dominates the agenda.

In the electricity sector, the sense is we are moving towards the equivalent of a cost-of-living pressure point1. The futures curve shows increasing wholesale prices, and this is on top of already elevated wholesale pricing. The Market Development Advisory Group has warned that market concentration and, as a result, pricing will get worse under a more renewable future - not less. And yet it oftens feels like no one within the public sector is working to bend future pricing down, or that they are focused on other issues.

The Electricity Authority in their wholesale market review and, subsequently, at least one private investment firm have estimated that consumers are paying between around $1 billion and $2 billion a year more than they would be expected to pay in a workably competitive market.

BlackRock is investing up to $2 billion into renewable electricity. As a global investment firm, they are investing that amount of money in New Zealand because they can achieve higher profits here than elsewhere in the world.

The Commerce Commission is currently considering submissions from regulated distribution companies that would allow them to make significantly more money from the consumers in their area.

If prices keep going up, at some point businesses will start closing and people will start losing their jobs. At that point the damage is already done, but we would likely see a political reaction that swings too far in the other direction and undermines things that as a sector we need to be doing.

So, over the next three years, we are hoping to see a genuine focus on affordability. That would help ensure a wider system that enjoys longer-term stability and social/political license.