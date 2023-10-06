Kiwi kids champion conservation as Samsung reveals 2023 Solve for Tomorrow winners

Friday, 6 October, 2023 - 12:29

An outstanding year of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow entries has seen conservation high on the agenda for many Kiwi kids, with more than 50% of entries dedicated to conservation and managing climate events. Year nine Rotorua student, Cameron Moore, developed the most outstanding entry on this theme and for the competition; and has been crowned the 2023 winner of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow for his invention ‘Humane Trap for Wallabies’.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a nationwide competition delivered in partnership with MOTAT and TENZ, challenging the next generation of Kiwi innovators to harness the power of STEAM (Science, Technology, English, The Arts and Maths) to create meaningful change within their communities.

Cameron wowed the judges with his innovative solution to tackle Rotorua’s wallaby problem and protect Aotearoa’s native forest without harming local wildlife. His solution harnessed both the power of artificial intelligence and design thinking.

"Wallaby infestation is a prevalent issue in New Zealand that conservationists are working to solve. Cameron’s out-of-the box thinking to come up with a new solution to this problem, and the prototype he built himself using AI, is truly exceptional. His invention could easily be implemented in New Zealand’s forests and could even have applications beyond wallabies!" says Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

However, it’s not just native forest conservation that Kiwi kids are tackling. Auckland year 8 student, Thomas Costar, was awarded second place, designing a revolutionary drainage system that could be built into homes across the country to prevent energy loss.

"What impressed me the most about Thomas’ project, was the scientific approach he took to development, and his demonstration of the design thinking process. His experimentation and rigorous testing resulted in a much more applicable design than his first attempt. This perseverance is a skill that will be critical throughout his career, whichever path he decides to pursue!" says Dr Joel Rindelaub.

The judges were so impressed with this year’s entries that they also awarded two students with highly commended prizes; year 7 student Archie Gilchrist whose project aims to protect kiwis from predators and year 10 student Sarah Perera who created a completely sustainable pen that biodegrades naturally.

"It’s fantastic to see these students applying the skills they are learning at school, in STEAM and design thinking, to tackle issues that are important to them. There was a noticeable focus on preserving our planet this year, and the ideas they came up with to do so makes me hopeful about the future," says Simon Smith, Head of Marketing at Samsung New Zealand.

The first and second place winners shared a prize pool of $20,000 in cash and Samsung tech for them and their schools, with the highly commended entries also winning Samsung tech.

Each winner was recognised at an awards ceremony last night.