Mangarino Road to remain closed - Waitomo District Council

Friday, 6 October, 2023 - 12:23

Mangarino Road in Te Kūiti will remain closed while continued investigations into the reinstatement of the road is completed.

Since the initial slip of the road on 24 September, the section has sunk even further and will require a more extensive rehabilitation.

General Manager Infrastructure Services, Shyamal Ram says due to the geological conditions of the land under the road and the impact of continuous weather events, Mangarino Road will not be a quick fix.

"Our Geotechnical Engineers have visited the site which has further deteriorated, and their assessment has concluded that significant works will be required to reinstate the road back to two lanes," he says.

"Further invasive investigation works are also required before a detailed design can be undertaken. These works will be co-ordinated with our roading contractors to accelerate the permanent reinstatement, however it is still likely to take some time before the road is reopened.

"We are also currently in discussions with Waka Kotahi regarding further funding."

Shyamal says the site is still actively moving and there has been some signs of continued use which is extremely unsafe.

"A permanent block will be put in place to stop this."

Mangarino Road can still be used to access to Te Kūiti Cemetery and properties to the south of the site, however properties north of the site can access Mangarino Road via Hangatiki East Road.