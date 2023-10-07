'Suck it up Sissy' - Vegan Society Aotearoa NZ

Saturday, 7 October, 2023 - 00:05

In a bizarre attack on a Vegan Society Facebook page, New Conservative candidate for Ashburton, Abe Coulter, quickly resorted to harassment and bullying of fellow contributors, under the claim of free speech! The Society’s monthly theme of Egg Free October seemed to upset Coulter as he demanded that page users "be normal and use real eggs". Given this was a Vegan Society page, dedicated to the positives of veganism, it was unclear why Coulter was even on the page given his clear disapproval.

"Suck it up sissy", was directed at a commenter who said he didn’t want to eat real eggs. Another commenter asked why he was on the page if he was just going to make negative comments all the time and was swiftly told that vegans were the negative ones. He went on to claim that veganism was unhealthy and full of additives, even saying that it was "millennial terminology for malnutrition". He made similar comments on the Society’s Instagram account, causing requests for him to be blocked.

He has now been blocked on the Facebook page, but one has to wonder why an election candidate is wasting his time trolling social media, when he could be better spending his time attending to his own campaign?

Vegan Society spokesperson Claire Insley said "It is quite normal for us to be trolled every now and again. We of course welcome free speech on our page, but there is no need to be rude or harass people who are there to enjoy the conversation. We can only suggest that Mr Coulter tries our 21-day Easy Vegan Challenge before he decides if we eat "lawn clippings" as he claimed."

The Vegan Society of Aotearoa offers information and advice to vegans and non-vegans alike regarding how to go vegan safely and easily. Dedicated to looking after our planet’s precious resources, the Vegan Challenges are run by a nutritionist and there is support and mentoring available for all who take the challenges. Going vegan has never been easier and doing so reduces your food carbon footprint by up to 73%. The answer to climate change is going vegan.