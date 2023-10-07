Te Awamutu to march against incinerator proposal

Saturday, 7 October, 2023 - 12:56

Te Awamutu community members will march against a proposed incinerator in the community. The march will take place on Sunday at 11am starting from the old Bunnings carpark and march down the main street to the council.

"We are marching to show the WaipÄ District Council and Waikato Regional Council that we do not want this incinerator in our community," said Angie Barrowcliffe who is a local resident.

"If successful, the Incinerator will burn up to 456 tonnes of "waste" per day. That’s a combination of municipal waste, plastics, tyres and flock, from other areas outside WaipÄ that will be trucked into Te Awamutu (approx. 20+ per day).

It will poison us with dioxin, pollute the air, water, land, add to climate change and cause social and economic damage. It is a ludicrous proposal."

"The proposed site on a floodplain and in the middle of a residential neighbourhood, close to our only high school, Te Wananga o Aotearoa, a new Kura and other childcare facilities. It is dangerous, nonsensical and shows blatant disrespect for the health and wellbeing of our community and our future generations ."

"Many people in the community are only just now becoming aware of this proposal, and anger is building that there hasn’t been enough attempt by the company or the Council to engage the community on the proposal."

"Submissions on the resource consent application are due on Friday. We want to ensure that our community is able to have our voices heard. We will continue to build opposition in the lead up to hearings next year. We will stop this proposal."

"Incinerators are outdated technology. Twenty years ago the community of Meremere stopped an incinerator. Waste minimisation is the solution, not toxic burning."