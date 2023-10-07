'New Zealand government bears heavy responsibility for loss of life of Palestinians and Israelis today' - John Minto

Saturday, 7 October, 2023 - 19:59

Whatever the eventual outcome of the Hamas attacks on Israel today, the New Zealand government bears heavy responsibility for the loss of life of Palestinians and Israelis.

Like other western countries New Zealand has failed to hold Israel to account for its multiple crimes, including war crimes, against the Palestinian people, day after day, year after year and decade after decade. We have ignored human rights reports of Israel’s apartheid policies. Our government has been looking the other way.

The Hamas attacks are understandable.

Over recent months western countries have turned a blind eye to the brutality of the Israeli army and settler groups engaging in repeated attacks on Palestinian towns and villages and the killing of civilians and children.

The result is now playing out in more violence initiated by Israel’s brutal occupation - the longest military occupation in modern history. The occupation includes Israel’s 17-year-old blockade of the Gaza strip - the largest open-air prison in the world.

New Zealand must reassess its policy on the Middle East and demand Israel adopt a timetable to implement international law and United Nations resolutions.