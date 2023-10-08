Families need greater support this Election - Save the Children

Sunday, 8 October, 2023 - 10:02

Save the Children is concerned children and their families on the lowest incomes are at risk of being left behind this election year if politicians don’t commit to five priority asks for tamariki.

Less than a week out from New Zealand’s official voting day, the child rights organisation is calling on politicians to urgently commit to policy asks for families most in need.

This includes: raising the child disability allowance; continued and sustained funding for Ka Ora Ka Ako - Healthy School Lunches Programme; providing access to quality and affordable early childhood education for all children up to 6 years of age; climate action; and committing to housing solutions that will provide a healthy and affordable home for every child.

"A healthy home, a full tummy, a good education, a clean environment, a decent standard of living for our families, these are not just ‘nice to haves’, they are the rights of all tamariki," says Save the Children Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey.

"We are asking parties from across the political spectrum to commit to these asks to ensure that children in Aotearoa will thrive now and into the future."

Scorecards released last month by Tick for Kids, a collaboration of organisations dedicated to children’s wellbeing which Save the Children is part of, provides voters with important insights into how the country’s major political parties plan to prioritise children in their policy promises this election year.

"We are encouraging voters to take a look at the scorecards and to weigh up parties’ commitment to policy asks we believe will make a real difference to children and their families this election," says Ms Southey.

"As the cornerstone of New Zealand society, families must be at the heart of this election. There has been so much discussion about the economy, but we’d like to see the conversation shift towards the tangible ways the economy will support families, especially those on the lowest incomes feeling the sharpest edge of the cost of living.

"Already the impact of climate change is being felt most by families with the least resources and we need to see policies that will mitigate the impact of climate change and support families through climate emergencies.

"Political will has the power to make a difference, we’re asking that it makes a difference for all tamariki and their whÄnau."