Letter of condemnation by NZ on Hamas attack on Israel - Zionist Federation of NZ

Sunday, 8 October, 2023 - 12:42

The following organisations call on our Government, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, all political parties in New Zealand and all NGOs to condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked attack on Israel and attack and murder of civilians in the streets, in bomb shelters and in their homes, and the kidnaping of a countless number of people by Hamas, the terrorist organisation.

Israel has been attacked on the Jewish Sabbath and Simchat Torah, a day which is supposed to be one of joy. This day comes at the end of a week-long festival of Succot, when people from all over the world including from New Zealand and our Pacific neighbours, are celebrating in Jerusalem and standing in solidarity with Israel.

We call on the Government of New Zealand to immediately:

- Condemn outright, without any excuses or justifications, the actions by Hamas

- To proscribe Hamas, and all parts of it, as a terrorist organisation

- Support Israel’s right to defend itself and its people