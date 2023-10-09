Seed Bombs and The Seed Hunter Tribe: The Tree Factory launches crowdfunding campaign

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 10:39

The Tree Factory, a pioneering organization dedicated to rewilding and environmental conservation, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. This campaign is dedicated to two essential initiatives: Seed Bombs and the Seed Hunter Tribe, both of which are poised to transform the landscape of New Zealand's reforestation efforts.

Native Seed Bombs are set to revolutionize the reforestation process. These innovative, clay-coated seeds offer an affordable and efficient method of regenerating native forests. By increasing germination rates and simplifying the planting process, Native Seed Bombs make it easier than ever to restore New Zealand's unique biodiversity.

Paul Tranter, founder of The Tree Factory, had initially allocated 25 hectares of his farm for native reforestation, but he soon discovered that traditional methods of planting seedlings were prohibitively expensive.

After eighteen months of trials, the results are encouraging. Emphasizing the importance of Seed Bombs, Paul states, "Seed Bombs are the foundation of our rewilding efforts. They provide the means to reclaim and protect our natural heritage."

Mirroring the natural process of forest succession, we've created various mixes of seeds starting with our Pioneer Mix. These hardy first colonizers can tolerate harsh conditions, creating shade and a natural environment for the Second Colonizer mix, the majestic species we all long to see return. We've even developed a riparian mix for waterways.

However, The Tree Factory acknowledges that Seed Bombs are only part of the equation. No seed, no bombs. The success of reforestation depends on the availability of locally sourced, native seeds. This is where the Seed Hunter Tribe comes into play. This community-driven initiative pays individuals to collect native seeds, fostering a connection between local communities and the environment.

Paul adds, "Seed Hunter Tribe is not just about collecting seeds; it's about creating a movement. It's a way for communities to actively participate in the rewilding process, earn an income, and ensure the availability of seeds for our Seed Bombs and reforestation projects."

The Bag o' Bombs are sold online and through retail outlets, thereby closing the loop and generating income for the following harvest. The Tree Factory's crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $25,000 to fund the first season of seed harvesting and the expansion of the Seed Hunter Tribe. With this initial investment, the organization will create a blueprint for scaling the program nationwide, furthering their mission of rewilding New Zealand's landscapes.

Key Campaign Details:

Campaign Launch Date: 10/10/23

Kickstarter Page: https://t.ly/r6-dE

Campaign Goal: $25,000

Rewards: Backers will have the opportunity to support both Seed Bombs and the Seed Hunter Tribe, with various rewards and membership options.

Supporters of The Tree Factory's crowdfunding campaign are contributing to a greener, more sustainable New Zealand, where communities actively participate in preserving the nation's unique biodiversity. Company sponsorship packages are also available.