Misery Index points to difficulty for incumbent government - Infometrics

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 11:31

New analysis from Infometrics shows that high inflation and a large current account deficit could present economic hurdles to the incumbent government retaining power in the general election.

The Infometrics Misery Index suggests a more difficult economic environment for the incumbent government to retain power, with one of the worst changes in inflation observed in the last half century.

The Infometrics Misery Index examines the changes in economic trends in the most recent electoral cycle and helps determine how these changes might influence voting perceptions. Usually, stronger economic changes would suggest an incumbent government would be retained, and worse economic changes would suggest the incumbent is removed.

Overall, changes in economic trends over the 2020-2023 period have seen a moderate score of 0.6 - a weakly positive result within the +5 to -5 range in the Misery Index. The moderate overall score highlights a wide range of economic outcomes in the last few years. Full analysis from the Misery Index can be viewed here: https://www.infometrics.co.nz/article/2023-10-misery-index-2023

Although the aggregate Misery Index score is positive, the result has one of the wider ranges in scores. Despite various sides of the political divide either glossing up or drumming down economic trends, the reality shows that economic outcomes have been decidedly mixed.

The high cost of living has been ranked as the most important issue for New Zealanders in several public polls.

Infometrics analysis shows that, since June 2020, average household costs (excluding mortgage repayments) have increased by around $240 per week, according to average household spending and the consumers price index (CPI).