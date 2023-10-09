Councillor Column - Tararua District Council

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 11:48

At its core, voting is the essence of a democracy in action. It is the process through which all eligible voters have a say in the Governance of their country. By casting your vote, you become an active participant in the decision-making process, contributing to the selection of leaders and the formulation of policies that will impact your life.

Voting is not just a right, it is also a civic responsibility - in a democracy such as ours, we all share the responsibility of ensuring that our Government is representative of our collective values and aspirations. Choosing not to vote relinquishes our duty as responsible citizens to help shape the future of our country.

Every vote counts and your vote can make a significant difference in a closely fought election. Your vote is your voice, it is a powerful tool for expressing your opinion.

Elections provide an essential mechanism for holding leaders accountable. All elected representatives know they can be voted out of office if they fail to represent the interests of their constituents. Voting ensures that those in power are answerable to the people they serve.

Democracy is not a static concept, it is a dynamic system that thrives, and relies on, participation of the people so, by voting, you contribute to the strengthening of democracy itself.

We have lived through unprecedented times over the past few years with a worldwide pandemic that changed so many things forever, a pandemic that will be recorded in history books across the globe. There was no manual to guide Governments in order to ensure the safety of their people. Sadly as a consequence of this, there was division of opinion, and that division was so evident, not just across our country, but across the entire World.

Looking at life through the rearview mirror does nobody any good, it is time to look through the front windscreen and move on.

Is it time for change, or are you happy with the status quo?

With the 2023 election looming on 14th October, your vote matters - make it count!

This the chance to have your say and be a part of democracy in action.