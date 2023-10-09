Seasonal camping opens soon - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 12:20

The start of seasonal camping in TairÄwhiti opens on Labour Weekend, Saturday 21 October, with Pouawa and Turihaua Beach confirmed as being open for campers.

Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says conversations with Waka Kotahi went well, and permission has been given for Pouawa and Turihaua Beach to be available this seasonal camping season.

"We’re very happy these two favourite summer spots are open for our community and visitors to this area.

"However, Turihaua Point will remain closed due to the severity of the erosion at the site."

Ms Frey says the most important thing for everyone to remember before they go camping is to please apply for a camping permit.

"It’s free and you can get a permit by going on to Council’s website or popping in to see us at the Council offices on Fitzherbert Street or in Te Puia Springs.

"Please remember, if you are enjoying our beautiful camping spots this summer to take all rubbish and recyclables with you when you leave your campsite.

"These need to be taken to the nearest transfer station as there is no collection from seasonal camping areas.

"Open fires are not allowed in camping areas either.

"We are looking forward to a long hot summer, but we need to be careful and be respectful of one another in our camping areas.

"Unfortunately, Donareille Park and Waihau Beach/Loisels are closed for seasonal camping this year due to damage and erosion after multiple severe weather events this year."

Seasonal camping closes on 30 April, 2024.

For more information about where the seasonal camping areas are, please see Council’s website.

Or, apply for your online permit here.