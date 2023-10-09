QLDC invites public feedback on safer speeds plan

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 12:42

It’s time to talk about safer speeds. That’s the message from Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) as it invites submissions from all members of the community on its Speed Management Plan 2024-2027.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Tony Avery said material including a consultation document, maps and tables showing proposed speed limit changes and how these will affect travel times are available on QLDC’s Let’s Talk website with hard copies also available at Council offices in Queenstown and WÄnaka and libraries around the district.

"As we explain in this material, the way speed limits are set throughout Aotearoa New Zealand is changing. Like other councils, QLDC is responsible for setting safe and appropriate speed limits on our local roads and we’ve responded to new national guidance by proposing a new speed management plan for the district," he said.

"We recognise people have differing views on how lower speed limits will affect them. So it’s important for us to capture as wide a range of views as possible. Whether you’re a driver, pedestrian, cyclist or anyone else affected by the speeds different people travel on our local roads, now is the time to let us know what you think about these proposals."

Mr Avery explained that state highways are managed by Waka Kotahi NZTA and therefore not included in the current QLDC proposals.

"Our work on local roads is closely aligned with Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero programme which sets a roadmap to achieve ‘Vision Zero’, a New Zealand where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. Waka Kotahi will begin consulting on their draft plan for state highways in February next year."

Council’s proposed changes have been built on the vision and three guiding principles outlined in the consultation document. While the draft plan covers the next ten years, the following priority areas have been identified for implementation in the first three years (2024-2027):

30km speed limit around our district’s schools. Safer speed limits around community-focused areas such as town centres, cemeteries, playgrounds and active travel routes. Lower speeds for key unsealed tourist routes. Introducing consistent safer speeds for new developments around the district.

The period for submissions closes on 5 November. Anyone interested in the proposals and making a submission can find full details at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz