Samsung New Zealand to host free drive-through electronic collection events to honour International E-Waste Day

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 13:49

Looking to declutter your space and divert some of your old household electronic waste (e-waste) from landfills? Mark your calendars for Samsung Electronics New Zealand’s recycling drives, taking place at Eden Park and their Northcote head office, in honour of International E-Waste Day on October 14th.

Samsung has partnered with local e-waste recycling and disposal experts, Computer Recycling, to create two free drive-through electronic collection events which will accept a wide variety of old electronics. From old phones tablets, computers laptops, TVs, even heat pumps and whiteware, the collections are completely free and aim to provide an easy, local solution for recycling and disposing of you old electronics. With e-waste being notoriously difficult to dispose of, the drives seeks to reduce the amount of electronic waste being sent to landfills.

International E-Waste Day is a yearly celebration that takes place on the 14th of October, with the purpose of highlighting the growing issue of electronic waste and promote responsible e-waste management. This year’s theme runs under the slogan "You can recycle anything with a plug, battery or cable!" underlining the issue of invisible e-waste - electronic waste which often has its recycling potential overlooked.

Recycling staff at both locations will unload and remove visitor’s old electronics straight from the vehicle, allowing visitors to simply drive through and drop-off their old e-waste easily without having to leave their car. Those willing to attend can either RSVP via the Facebook event page or simply drive to the designated drop-off points at either of the below locations from 9 am-3 pm on Saturday, October 14th:

Kingdomcity Carpark (beside Samsung Head Office)

2 The Warehouse Way

Northcote

Auckland 0627

Eden Park Carpark

Enter via Sandringham Road

Kingsland

Auckland 1024