'Historic vegie vote announced in inaugural election'

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 09:14

The votes are in and Kiwis’ favourite and most despised vegetables have been announced in the country’s very first VegElection.

The trusted tomato has topped the polls which saw around 4,500 people cast their vegie votes from across New Zealand. With a clear majority, the tomato was declared a versatile and widely used ingredient in salads, sauces and sandwiches, making them a popular choice for many people.

However, the winning ‘vegetable’ also comes with some controversy. As pointed out by horticulturist, Kate Hillier, it's important to remember that the tomato is actually classified as a fruit because they develop from the flowering part of the plant and contain seeds.

In a surprising twist, the notorious Brussel sprout did not get banished to the compost bin of history as the ‘Most Hated Vegie.’ That dubious honour was taken out by the much-criticised kale which ironically has risen to popularity in recent years.

The traditional cow-fodder reached superfood status a few years ago due to its range of beneficial nutrients including antioxidants, vitamins and iron. However kale's strong flavour and texture has provided a challenge for some.

Yates spokesperson, Fiona Arthur, says the VegElection was all about having a bit of fun in the lead up to National Gardening Week and the more serious business of the country’s General Election.

"As Kiwis gear up for the main event we wanted to create our own take on democracy which we hope has brought some light relief to the political discourse. Regardless of the election outcome, New Zealanders are united in their love of vegies," says Fiona.

The favourites runner up was broccoli followed closely by kÅ«mara while the second most hated vegetable was okra, followed by broadbeans.

The all important questions were put to our political leaders and while some declined to comment, Mr Luxon briefly stepped off the campaign trail to respond. His favourite vegetable is the potato and least favourite is cabbage.

Fiona commented that cabbage has had a bad rap over the decades. "Grandmothers were famous for boiling cabbage into submission but these days cabbage has had quite the facelift. Think cabbage rolls or okonomiyaki - Japanese pancakes - and you can’t go past a good coleslaw.

"Cabbage is a low-calorie, high-fibre vegetable that aids weight management. Due to its high water content you can feel fuller, therefore reducing calorie intake, and its low glycaemic index can regulate blood sugar levels. So it’s a winner all round really," concludes Fiona.